Prime People (PRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prime People (LON:PRP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 12.60 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of PRP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77.60 ($1.01). 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779. Prime People has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About Prime People

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

