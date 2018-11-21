Private Advisor Group LLC Has $712,000 Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 248,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

