Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 172.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 21.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in UGI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UGI by 26.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $171,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,095 shares of company stock worth $5,696,341. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

