Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 63,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,516,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,298,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,254,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,438,000 after purchasing an additional 597,781 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

