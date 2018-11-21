Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 951,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 17.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 25.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 12 month low of $2,026.00 and a 12 month high of $2,160.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from ISHARES Tr/INTER GOVT CR BD ET’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

