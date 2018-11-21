Progressive Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.