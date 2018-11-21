ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.69

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 12859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,543.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

