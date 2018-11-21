PROUD Money (PROUD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126.00

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One PROUD Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, PROUD Money has traded down 7% against the dollar. PROUD Money has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.02379090 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007866 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000666 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001577 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000739 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD Money is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official website is www.proud.money. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld.

Buying and Selling PROUD Money

PROUD Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

