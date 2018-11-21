Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,995 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.28% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $40,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

