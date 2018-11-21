Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $39,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

