Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 504,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mcdonald’s worth $158,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,239,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $179,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $931,884,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.62.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/prudential-financial-inc-decreases-holdings-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.