Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,832 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

