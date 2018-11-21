Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Stake Raised by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 831,277 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,935,000 after purchasing an additional 195,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/prudential-financial-inc-pru-stake-raised-by-vantage-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.