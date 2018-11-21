Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $210.51 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.54.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/public-storage-psa-shares-sold-by-teachers-insurance-annuity-association-of-america.html.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.