Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Publicis Groupe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

PUBGY opened at $14.88 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.