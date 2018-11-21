Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Pure Storage stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.76. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $85,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,580. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

