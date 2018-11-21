Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for EZCORP Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for EZCORP in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.91. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,401,000 after acquiring an additional 561,669 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,613,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 363,135 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.8% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 874,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 235,300 shares during the period.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

