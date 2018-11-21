Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) Issued By Raymond James

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$16.07 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.20%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.