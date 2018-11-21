Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

