Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Cut by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

