Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,089,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $22,061,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $645,906,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,337,196 shares of company stock worth $1,084,692,741. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

