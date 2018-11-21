QAD (QADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.71 million, a PE ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 41.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QAD from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

