QEP Resources (QEP) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) received a $13.00 price target from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QEP. Tudor Pickering lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of QEP opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in QEP Resources by 117.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 165,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QEP Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

