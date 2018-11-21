QEP Resources (QEP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

QEP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,767 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,029,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,649,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,500 shares during the last quarter.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

