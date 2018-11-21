Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.90 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $874.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.54 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

In other news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $49,257.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $92,342.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,345 shares in the company, valued at $947,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,150. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22,999.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 817,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $721,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

