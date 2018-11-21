Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00067228 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $897.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00029192 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000300 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,482,451 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

