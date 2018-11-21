Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 3,514,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,819,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

