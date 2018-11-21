Rational Advisors LLC Sells 12,482 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Viacom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Viacom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Viacom by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Viacom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAB opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

