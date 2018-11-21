Raymond James Comments on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Shares of BEI stock opened at C$43.65 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

