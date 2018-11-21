RealPage (RP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 1.32.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.33 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 75,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $4,567,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 102,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $5,077,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,440,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,700,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,648,912 shares of company stock valued at $161,501,635 over the last 90 days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RealPage by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RealPage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 11.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

