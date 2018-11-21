Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,390,000 after acquiring an additional 78,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

