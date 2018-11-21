Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BTG (BTG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BTG (LON: BTG) recently:

11/20/2018 – BTG had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/20/2018 – BTG had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 840 ($10.98). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – BTG had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – BTG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 640 ($8.36).

11/1/2018 – BTG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/16/2018 – BTG had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 490 ($6.40). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – BTG had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2018 – BTG had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – BTG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/4/2018 – BTG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

10/3/2018 – BTG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/24/2018 – BTG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

LON BTG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 828 ($10.82). The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,586. BTG plc has a one year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($10.24).

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

