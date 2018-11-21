Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L’Oreal (OR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L’Oreal (EPA: OR) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €183.00 ($212.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – L’Oreal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:OR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €180.05 ($209.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal SA has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

