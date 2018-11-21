Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L’Oreal (OR)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L’Oreal (EPA: OR) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/20/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €183.00 ($212.79) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/30/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/16/2018 – L’Oreal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 10/11/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/10/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/8/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 9/25/2018 – L’Oreal was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:OR traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €180.05 ($209.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal SA has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($198.02) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($229.24).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply