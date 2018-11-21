Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 851 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 2.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,684 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $1,946,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 56.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 82,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $92.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

