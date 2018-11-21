Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.50% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 21.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 197.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RLH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.58 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 50,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $628,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 91,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $1,263,493.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,247.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,786. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

