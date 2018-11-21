Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Major Shareholder Michael Brauser Purchases 2,102 Shares

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser bought 2,102 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,335.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Brauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Michael Brauser bought 2,600 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.

On Saturday, November 10th, Michael Brauser bought 14,002 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,132.16.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Michael Brauser bought 23,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $145,360.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Michael Brauser bought 2,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Michael Brauser purchased 4,187 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946.81.

NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 2,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,422. Red Violet Inc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Red Violet during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

