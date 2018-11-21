Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $337.29 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $416.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,552 shares of company stock worth $44,081,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

