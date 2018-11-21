Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.84

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th.
The company has a market cap of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
