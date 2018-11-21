Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.84

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,011,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/reliant-bancorp-rbnc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-19-84.html.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.