Renault (RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

BNP Paribas set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.59 ($98.36).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

