Renault (RNSDF) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Renault has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $121.65.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.