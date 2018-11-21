Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2018 – Xcel Energy was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2018 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have gained against the industry's decline. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission and increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio to 55% by 2026. Improving economic conditions in the company’s service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

11/2/2018 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.50.

10/31/2018 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. Xcel Energy is poised to gain from its long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is part of the company’s long-term objective to cut down emission and to increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio. The ongoing improvement of economic conditions in its service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average.”

Shares of XEL opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 624.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,756 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,557,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,935,000 after acquiring an additional 844,400 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 767,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

