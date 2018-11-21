Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,247,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the previous session’s volume of 165,793 shares.The stock last traded at $1.29 and had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reshape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,287,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3,812.88% of Reshape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

