Restaurant Group (RTN) PT Lowered to GBX 305

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 305 ($3.99) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Restaurant Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

RTN stock opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.92) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

