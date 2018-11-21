Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

