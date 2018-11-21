Reviewing ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) and Aeon Global Health (AGHC)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Aeon Global Health does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 10.62% 17.84% 6.00% Aeon Global Health -43.04% -337.14% -61.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ELEKTA AB/ADR and Aeon Global Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Aeon Global Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.37 billion 3.04 $132.53 million $0.35 32.20 Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.32 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.61

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health. Aeon Global Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELEKTA AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ELEKTA AB/ADR has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Aeon Global Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; microSelectron, a digital pulsed dose rate platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography system; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, and compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to AEON Global Health Corp. in January 2018. AEON Global Health Corp. is based in Gainesville, Georgia.

