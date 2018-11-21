Reviewing Helen of Troy (HELE) & Vape (VAPE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and Vape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus target price of $149.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Vape.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helen of Troy and Vape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.49 billion 2.47 $44.44 million $6.75 20.65 Vape $120,000.00 16.67 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Vape.

Risk & Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vape has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vape shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Vape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 7.00% 19.39% 11.87% Vape N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Vape on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO Tot, PUR, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium23, Pro Beauty Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, and distributing ceramic vaporization products. The company offers blended ceramic vaporization element for torched, electronic, and portable vaporizers under the HIVE Ceramics brand. It provides a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert medical-grade ceramic vaporization element, which could be used for a range of applications, including stand-alone vaporization products and electronic cigarettes. The company distributes its products through dealer network, as well as through an e-commerce site. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

