Reviewing International Stem Cell (ISCO) and Perrigo (PRGO)

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Stem Cell and Perrigo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $7.46 million 1.48 -$6.06 million ($1.46) -1.12 Perrigo $4.95 billion 1.66 $119.60 million $4.93 12.23

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than International Stem Cell. International Stem Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. International Stem Cell does not pay a dividend. Perrigo pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perrigo has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

International Stem Cell has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of International Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Perrigo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Stem Cell and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -23.26% -123.16% -31.68% Perrigo 2.54% 11.32% 5.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Stem Cell and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Perrigo 1 11 3 0 2.13

Perrigo has a consensus target price of $82.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Perrigo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Summary

Perrigo beats International Stem Cell on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a Website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, and anti-parasite categories. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force in North America, Europe, Australia, Israel, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

