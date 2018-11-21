Reviewing Jason Industries (JASN) & Conversion Labs (CVLB)

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jason Industries and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jason Industries presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Jason Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than Conversion Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -0.73% -1.05% -0.64% Conversion Labs -9.00% -146.04% -94.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.09 -$4.47 million $0.01 202.00 Conversion Labs $5.05 million 1.53 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet based direct response marketing company, manufactures and sells personal care and nutritional supplement products. Its products portfolio include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for men and women; and iNR Wellness, a daily nutritional supplement that contains yeast, oat, and mushroom beta glucans. The company sells its products worldwide through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

