Reviewing Quad/Graphics (QUAD) & Champion Industries (CHMP)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Champion Industries does not pay a dividend. Quad/Graphics pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Champion Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion 0.19 $107.20 million $1.80 8.38 Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quad/Graphics and Champion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.94%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Champion Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Champion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics 2.03% 18.09% 3.81% Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Champion Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics. In addition, the company manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Champion Industries Company Profile

Champion Industries, Inc. is engaged in the commercial printing and office products and furniture supply business in regional markets east of the Mississippi River. The company also publishes Herald-Dispatch daily newspaper in Huntington, also provides a full range of office products, office furniture and office design services. It also provides printing services ranging from the simplest to the most complex jobs, including business cards, books, tags, labels, brochures, posters and multi-part, continuous and snap-out business forms and offers complete bindery and letterpress services. The company operates its business in two segments: Commercial Printing and Office Products, Office Furniture and Office Design. Champion Industries was founded on July 1, 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, WV.

