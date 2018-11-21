Reviewing RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) and Taitron Components (TAIT)

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Taitron Components’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Ind. $26.18 million 3.63 $2.23 million N/A N/A Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.33 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Ind. 2.80% 1.55% 1.27% Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90%

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. RADA Electronic Ind. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RADA Electronic Ind. has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Ind. and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Ind. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Given RADA Electronic Ind.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Ind. is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Summary

Taitron Components beats RADA Electronic Ind. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and DRS and SAZE Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

